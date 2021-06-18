Ergoteles LLC Sells 17,228 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,228 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of GL opened at $98.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

