Ergoteles LLC Sells 48,676 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,676 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

