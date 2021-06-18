Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.41% of American Superconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $421.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

