Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

