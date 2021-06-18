Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $166.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.57.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

