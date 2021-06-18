Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.93.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

