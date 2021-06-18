ESBC Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ESBC has a total market cap of $551,565.96 and approximately $44,447.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ESBC has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,488,595 coins and its circulating supply is 28,209,261 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

