Essentia (ESS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,431.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $34,431.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

