Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,376.35

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $44,376.35 and $76,891.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801,697 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

