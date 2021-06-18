Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00005520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,551,509 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

