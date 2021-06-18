Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etn. Fr. Colruyt $10.65 billion 0.70 $479.19 million $0.87 15.78 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 82.12 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etn. Fr. Colruyt 3 4 0 0 1.57 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Integrated Ventures -1,498.56% -46,586.92% -1,018.17%

Summary

Etn. Fr. Colruyt beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France. It also operates ColliShop, a Webshop; and 209 Spar stores. In addition, the company provides fresh products, dry food, and frozen and non-food products; operates 70 ZEB stores, which sells multi-brand fashion products for ladies and men; operates MyUnderwear24, a Webshop that sells underwear and night clothing; and provides meat, wine, cheese, coffee, and bread. Further, it operates 42 DATS 24 filling stations, as well as Collect&Go, an online food market; generates and sells green power using onshore wind turbines, solar panels, and co-generation facilities; and offers print and document management services. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as hospitals, schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

