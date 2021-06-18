EUNO One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,791.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $9,791.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00777855 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,233,715,784 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.