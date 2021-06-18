Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

