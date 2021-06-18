Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $268.48

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 268.48 ($3.51) and traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.56). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.56), with a volume of 1,767 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £304.00 million and a PE ratio of -136.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.