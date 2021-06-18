Evedo (EVED) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Evedo has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00740551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.