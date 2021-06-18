EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 2.7% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $76,208.23 and $120,988.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00178492 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002079 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $232.92 or 0.00625841 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

