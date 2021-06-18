EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $714,164.11 and approximately $12,091.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00738579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083092 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

