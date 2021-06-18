Everest (ID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $41.56 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everest has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00134789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00183730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00872501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,508.01 or 0.99810192 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

