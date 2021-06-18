Everex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,873.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $134,873.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everex

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

