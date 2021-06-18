Everipedia Reaches One Day Volume of $3.49 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $113.65 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00059179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00136108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00183769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,340.33 or 1.00299734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,869,660 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,294,770 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

