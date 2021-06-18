Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ET traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.17.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,954,690.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

