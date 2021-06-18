Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 19,427 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,737.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.70 on Friday, hitting $390.65. 119,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,022. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $285.57 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

