Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 22,327 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 220.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.42. 239,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,828. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

