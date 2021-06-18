Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.21. 17,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,249,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Truist cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $699.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

