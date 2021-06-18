Exeedme (XED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $284,085.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $284,085.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00137750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00178207 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.67 or 0.00870043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.02 or 1.00040455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

