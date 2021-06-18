Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Boosted by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,152. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $126.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.