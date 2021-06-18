Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post sales of $106.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.11 million and the lowest is $106.10 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99. Exponent has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $102.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Exponent by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

