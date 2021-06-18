Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $161.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

