Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,029,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $61.06. 898,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

