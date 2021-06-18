F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.23.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

