Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Fabrinet worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $12,453,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of FN stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

