Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 196,952 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.35% of Facebook worth $2,923,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.25. 555,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

