Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.