Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

