FairGame (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0039

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. FairGame has a market cap of $3.71 million and $719,351.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001706 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006727 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00124287 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

