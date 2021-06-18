FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $928,739.61 and approximately $169,795.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00059920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00743125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00083192 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

