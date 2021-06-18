Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 2.6%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s share price were down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.