Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fate Therapeutics worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

