Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 2,000 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $166.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

