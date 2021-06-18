Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 449,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

