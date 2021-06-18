Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 244,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.