Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after acquiring an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.59. 7,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.95. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

