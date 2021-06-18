Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 447,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

