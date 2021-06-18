Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 4,175 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 63,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,729,691. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

