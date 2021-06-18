Feathercoin Trading Down 2.4% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $3,899.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.