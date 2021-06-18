Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 175,009 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.22% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $112,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $95.25. 166,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,993. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

