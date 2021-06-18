Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 45,793 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of British American Tobacco worth $126,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 144.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,530. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

