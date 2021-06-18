Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 45,793 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of British American Tobacco worth $126,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 144.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BTI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,530. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.