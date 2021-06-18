Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,121 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of BCE worth $130,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,322,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.95 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

