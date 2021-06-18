Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 888,746 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Enbridge worth $129,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,366. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

