Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,819 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.84% of GoDaddy worth $111,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in GoDaddy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 1,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,748. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.