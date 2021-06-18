Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,427 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $108,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,886. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -766.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.